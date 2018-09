West in thriller

Johnny Bugeja walks over to claim the Player of the Match trophy. PICTURE: Myles Burt Johnny Bugeja walks over to claim the Player of the Match trophy. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Celtic and West battled in out on the field in the A Grade Grand Final on Saturday with West eventually breaking the deadlock in extra time, winning 2-1.

After Celtic’s Hamish Inglis and Kingsley McIntyre failed to land their volleys from a free kick in the first couple of minutes, young gun Anthony Berg set Celtic off in the right direction after sending the third rebound right past West’s goalkeeper.

But before Celtic could even savour having the upper hand, West’s Wade Gepp ploughed through Celtic’s defence and nailed a goal for the Panthers from a successful cross into the box.

