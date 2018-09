Joey women dominate

St Joes took out the Women's Grand Final 3-0. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

St Joes ran away with the title as they defeated West 3-0 in the Women’s Soccer Grand Final.

West had a few lucky runs while St Joes put up a heavy attacking stance during the first half.

Even with West having the kick-off, St Joes were already at their heels and attempting to put the ball in the back of the net.

