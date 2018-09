Positive results buoy explorer

Silver City Minerals Managing Director Chris Torrey (left) with Senior Consultant Glenn Coianiz, holding a core sample at the Copper Blow site. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Silver City Minerals Managing Director Chris Torrey (left) with Senior Consultant Glenn Coianiz, holding a core sample at the Copper Blow site. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Copper and cobalt prospects within the Broken Hill region have received a boost following positive rock chip samples across seven local mining tenements.

The Mt Brown, Mt Brown Creek, Yalcowinna Creek, Parnallaroo, Smiths Well, Manola and Copper Blow sites have all returned positive copper and cobalt values for the company Silver City Minerals.

While out at Copper Blow’s drilling location, Managing Director of Silver City Minerals Chris Torrey said the results would bring greater local attention to copper and cobalt exploration.

