Art from a war diary

Artist Peter Osborn with one of his paintings. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Artist Peter Osborn with one of his paintings. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

An exhibition commemorating Broken Hill residents who fought in the Western Front of WWI will begin this Friday at the Regional Art Gallery.

The From Railway Town to the Western Front: Got Mittens Too exhibition is comprised of a collection of sculptures and artworks documenting the lives of those who fought.

The artist behind it all, Peter Osborn, said the exhibition is based around his grandad William Osborn’s WWI diary.

