Mitch wins first flag

Former Broken Hill footballer Mitch Clisby with the SANFL Premiership Cup on Sunday. PICTURE: Peter Argent Former Broken Hill footballer Mitch Clisby with the SANFL Premiership Cup on Sunday. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

At his third attempt after grand final losses in a Broken Hill Football League Under 18 season decider, where he broke his wrist and an A Grade level when the Robins lost to North in 2007, Mitch Clisby has finally enjoyed the euphoria of football premiership success.

On Sunday at Adelaide Oval, he was a part of North Adelaide ‘s initial premiership this century and the club’s first success since 1991.

This journey to the premiership for the Roosters was dramatic and included many twists and turns. In 2017, the North Adelaide Football Club league team finished at the foot of the ladder, winning just a small handful of games.

