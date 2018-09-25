Astrophysicist to descend on Hill

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill will be hosting leading astrophysicist Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith during her When Galaxies Collide tour.

Prof Harvey-Smith has spent the last 15 years researching at universities and research institutes and taken to the stage with science icons such as Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Gene Cernan and Charlie Duke.

She was also a presenter for the popular ABC television event Stargazing Live.

