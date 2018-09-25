Station hand killed in crash

By Craig Brealey

The death of a young station hand near Tibooburra was due to the negligence of the property’s owners in failing to ensure he wore a motorbike helmet, a NSW District Court judge has ruled.

Ethan Staker (20) died from severe head injuries on September 22, 2014 when he came off his 400cc bike while chasing a dingo on Lake Stewart Station.

Mr Staker was employed as a contract musterer by the station’s owners, KD & JT Westbrook Pty Ltd, who were taken to court by Safework NSW for exposing him to the risk of serious injury or death.

