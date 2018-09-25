‘Steady decline’ in BH tourism

By Emily Roberts

Broken Hill recorded a drop in the number of tourists at the Visitor Information Centre last financial year, which one councillor has attributed to an “unfocused” marketing plan.

The city had 96,519 visitors to the centre in 2017/2018, not hitting Council’s target of increasing numbers on the previous year.

Council also aimed to maintain a 90 per cent occupancy rate of the Visitor Information Centre last financial year, but it only managed to achieve 60 per cent - two office/shop spaces are unfilled.

