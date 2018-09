Our PCYC is tops

Broken Hill PCYC’s David Lee, Nicole Blackshaw and Heather Smith, holding onto their PCYC Out Of School Hours Care (OOSH) awards they won at the organisation’s state conference earlier this month. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Broken Hill PCYC’s David Lee, Nicole Blackshaw and Heather Smith, holding onto their PCYC Out Of School Hours Care (OOSH) awards they won at the organisation’s state conference earlier this month. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The local PCYC has managed to win three PCYC Out OF School Hours Care (OOSH) awards at the organisation’s state conference.

Broken Hill PCYC managed to take away the award for ‘Best Looking Room’ against 63 other PCYCs across the state.

They also won Volunteer of the Quarter for April-June 2018 for David Lee and Employee of the Quarter for April-June 2018 for Heather Smith against 15 other clubs within the region.

