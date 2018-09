Northies spread goodwill

Tobias Campman and Jessie Rowbotham accept a goody bag gift from North School student Joshua Reardon. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Tobias Campman and Jessie Rowbotham accept a goody bag gift from North School student Joshua Reardon. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

North Public School yesterday held an Adopt a Block event, which involved all classes trekking out to deliver goody bags to houses.

Adopt a Block is part of the school’s focus on wellbeing and the bags were delivered to brighten people’s day.

Each package was personalised to a student and included things like letters, artworks and flyers for upcoming events such as the school fete.

