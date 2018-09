Students in lead study

Macquarie University Students (From left) Max Mclennan-Gillings, Kara Fry, Amelia Dani, Anya Palaversich and Ross Kingswell surveying lead in a local backyard (7). PICTURE: Callum Marshall Macquarie University Students (From left) Max Mclennan-Gillings, Kara Fry, Amelia Dani, Anya Palaversich and Ross Kingswell surveying lead in a local backyard (7). PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Students from Macquarie University are this week testing the levels of lead exposure both indoors and outdoors at local residents’ properties.

Macquarie University student Kara Fry said this year’s study was looking more at the levels of dust across people’s homes than previous studies focusing on soil.

“We’re looking primarily at dust inside the homes and XRFing (X-ray fluorescence) the front yards to be able to tell if there’s a link between that,” she said.

Please log in to read the whole article.