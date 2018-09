Double demerits for ‘footy weekend’

Sergeant Kristina Janjic conducts a follow-up breath test at the police station where drunk drivers will have their blood alcohol levels recorded. PICTURE: Myles Burt Sergeant Kristina Janjic conducts a follow-up breath test at the police station where drunk drivers will have their blood alcohol levels recorded. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Police will be out and about this long weekend for Operation Slow Down.

Double demerits penalties come into effect at 12am on Friday and finish at 11:59pm Monday.

With the weekend featuring the AFL and NRL grand finals, Inspector Yvette Smith reminded motorists to remain responsible on the roads.

