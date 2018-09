Dream job in the outback

(From left) Sundar Thavapalasundaram and Maria Capoluongo from England are very happy to be working with the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Mikala Wilbow (From left) Sundar Thavapalasundaram and Maria Capoluongo from England are very happy to be working with the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Mikala Wilbow

By Myles Burt

Two new doctors for the Broken Hill RFDS have travelled all the way from England to work their dream job.

General practitioners Sundar Thavapalasundaram and Maria Capoluongo from Surrey, packed up their family and belongings after successfully scoring jobs with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

“It’s been a bit of dream to work for the RFDS,” Dr Capoluongo said.

Please log in to read the whole article.