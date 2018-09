Off-road victory

By Callum Marshall

A local rally driver and his family have just beaten 14 other teams to win an off-road championship in their v8 Nissan patrol.

Kerry Turley, who owns a removal and storage business in Broken Hill, was helped by his wife, two daughters and son in taking out the 2018 ARB Australian Off-Road Racing Championship for the extreme four-wheel drive class.

His daughters Brianna and Stephanie did all the navigating, while wife Deb and son Lachy were the pit crew.

