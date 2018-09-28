Councillors back $1.5m hub plan

By Emily Roberts

The decision to award a $1.5m tender to develop plans for a library and community hub has been generally well-received amongst local Councillors.

At Wednesday night’s Council meeting, during the confidential matters, Councillors voted to award the tender of the Library design plans to the company Neeson Murcutt Architects for $1.48m.

Councillor Branko Licul said this was a significant tender but believed a quality plan would be developed.

