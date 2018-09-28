Call for urgent river action

By Craig Brealey

Help promised by the NSW Government to station owners on the dwindling Darling River has not been given and a catastrophe is looming, a local grazier said yesterday.

Rob McBride, of Tolarno Station, 45 kilometres south of the town, said the NSW Water Minister, Niall Blair, gave landholders a commitment one year ago to build two block banks between Menindee and Pooncarie to hold water for them before the river expired.

Water NSW said this week the Menindee Lakes will be dry by December.

