Packsaddle reinvigorated

Packsaddle Roadhouse, about 180km north of Broken Hill on the Silver City Highway, has undergone a transformation. PICTURE: Supplied Packsaddle Roadhouse, about 180km north of Broken Hill on the Silver City Highway, has undergone a transformation. PICTURE: Supplied

By Michael Murphy

Packsaddle Roadhouse has received a facelift thanks to the hard-working crew - and a few friends - of the popular outback hangout.

They’re also planning an event for drought-stricken farmers next week, which has been instigated by a group from the NSW Central Coast.

Packsaddle’s Mia Degoumois said everyone pitched in to give the roadhouse its new look, which includes bar tops along a new insulated verandah with a wooden feature ceiling and down lights.

