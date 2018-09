Cemetery work welcome

Manager of Curtis Family Funerals Mark Curtis at the Memorial Rose Garden in Broken Hill Cemetery. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Manager of Curtis Family Funerals Mark Curtis at the Memorial Rose Garden in Broken Hill Cemetery. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Curtis Family Funerals has welcomed a cemetery expansion plan which will create about 150 new plots, among other changes.

The $200,000 expansion work was set aside in this year’s budget and will see the extension of the memorial garden, new fencing, curbing, and the planting of rose bushes.

The expansion has now been incorporated into council’s Cemetery Plan of Management with their recent 2017-18 KPI report noting that, “due to the decreasing available space in the current rose garden for ashes, the construction of the extension is currently (underway).”

Please log in to read the whole article.