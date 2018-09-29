Cotton farms help themselves to flood water

By Craig Brealey

Large cotton farms can bulldoze floodplains on Crown land and divert water straight into their dams without fear of prosecution, a Queensland irrigator has told the Murray-Darling Basin Royal Commission.

Chris Lamey runs a farm with his father on the McIntyre River, west of Goondiwindi, where they grow barley, wheat, chick peas and sometimes cotton. Queensland is on one side of the river and NSW the other.

Mr Lamey told the commission that he reported his neighbour’s illegal diversion of flood water to all levels of government and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority two years ago, but nothing had come of it.

