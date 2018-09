Best in the State

Boe Calvert with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the awards presentation in Sydney on Thursday night. PICTURE: Supplied Boe Calvert with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the awards presentation in Sydney on Thursday night. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

For the second year in a row, a midwife from the Broken Hill Hospital has been judged the best in NSW.

On Thursday day night Boe Calvert was presented with the Excellence in Midwifery - Registered Midwife award at the annual NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards in Parliament House in Sydney.

The hospital where she has worked for just over a year nominated her after she jointly won the 2018 Far West LHD Excellence in Midwifery - Registered Midwife Award for her work with Aboriginal families in collaboration with Maari Ma Aboriginal Health.

Please log in to read the whole article.