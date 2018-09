Police tribute

Superintendent Paul Smith giving his address at yesterday’s Police Remembrance Service. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Superintendent Paul Smith giving his address at yesterday’s Police Remembrance Service. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

Local police and community members recognised the late Reg Pinkington who served in the city until his retirement.

National Police Remembrance Day was held at St Peter’s Anglican Church yesterday for local police and community members.

During Superintendent Paul Smith’s address he spoke of Reg who served in the city from 1960 to 1980 until he retired.

