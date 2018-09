Jube in the money

AFL Broken Hill chairman Andrew Schmidt (left) and Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries in front of the plans for the redevelopment of the Jubilee Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan AFL Broken Hill chairman Andrew Schmidt (left) and Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries in front of the plans for the redevelopment of the Jubilee Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

State member Kevin Humphries was on hand yesterday to present AFL Broken Hill with $2.568 million for the redevelopment of the Jubilee Oval.

The money will be used to construct new women’s change rooms, umpire rooms, renovate the existing change rooms, bituminise the car parking surrounding the oval and install new lighting as well as improve the playing surface and install new fencing.

AFL Broken Hill chairman Andrew Schmidt was thrilled with the result.

