Water supply until March

By Craig Brealey

The Menindee Lakes will not run dry by December and will continue to supply Broken Hill until March, according to Water NSW.

The BDT reported yesterday that the lakes would be out of water by the end of the year and that graziers on the Darling River between Menindee and Pooncarie were worried because block banks promised by the NSW Government one year ago had not been built.

With the river running dry, the concern was that there would be no water left to hold in these blocks banks by the time they were built.

Please log in to read the whole article.