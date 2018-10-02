Water rights denial

By Craig Brealey

The denial of water rights to the traditional owners of the Darling River and Menindee Lakes was a breach of Commonwealth and State law, the Murray-Darling Royal Commission has heard.

The Barkandji nation has lived on the river and the lakes for tens of thousands of years yet has no say in the management of either, Broken Hill man William Badger Bates told royal commission.

In 2015, the NSW Government granted the Barkandji native title to the land but then removed their water rights, Mr Bates said.

