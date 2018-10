Manns steps up

Therese Manns during her time in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Therese Manns during her time in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Michael Murphy

The previous Broken Hill City Council General Manager has landed a plum job as chief of a major Sydney city council.

Therese Manns was last week appointed as general manager of Randwick City Council, which has a population of more than 130,000 people and is home to the most stunning coastal beach strip in Sydney, including iconic Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra beaches.

Ms Manns resigned from her Broken Hill position in 2015 after two years of a five-year contract.

Please log in to read the whole article.