Council posts $3m underspend as projects flounder

By Michael Murphy

City Council failed to complete more than $3 million worth of projects last financial year and has apportioned a large share of the blame on “previous senior management”.

Council’s chief financial officer Jay Nankivell listed unfinished projects and the money allocated to them last financial year in a report to councillors last week.

Mr Nankivell acknowledged Council’s management team had lacked skill and expertise in project management and other things had hampered progress, such as the weather, but he fired a salvo at Council’s previous team for Council’s current predicament.

Please log in to read the whole article.