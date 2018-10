Wild dog baiting starts

Western Local Land Services prepare for their Spring baiting program. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Western Local Land Services begin their wild dog baiting program this week.

The Local Land Service (LLS) will implement the program in the Broken Hill region on Friday alongside the Coombah and Menindee areas.

Other areas to be included during the course of the week are Cobar/Mount Hope and Bourke, Tibooburra/Packsaddle, Topar/Wilcannia/Emmdale, Hungerford/Fords Bridge, as well as aerial dropping in the Wanaaring and White Cliffs areas.

