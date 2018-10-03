Awkward precedent

By Craig Brealey

The extraordinary payment of $78 million by the Commonwealth to a cotton corporation at Menindee may come back to haunt those plotting the destruction of the lakes and the Darling River.

That is because the decision set a precedent that could allow everyone on the river to claim compensation, according to a former employee of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.

Maryanne Slattery, who resigned as the MDBA’s Director of Environmental Water Policy in 2016, has written a comprehensive report for the independent Australian Institute which explains how the controversial payment came about and how it appears to have breached Commonwealth procurement rules.

Please log in to read the whole article.