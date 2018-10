World title tilt

Wakeboarder Craig O’Meara (left) with brother and fellow roof plumber at Kor Roofing, David O’Meara. PICTURE: Callum Marshall. Wakeboarder Craig O’Meara (left) with brother and fellow roof plumber at Kor Roofing, David O’Meara. PICTURE: Callum Marshall.

By Callum Marshall

A roof plumber in Broken Hill has started his training for an international wakeboarding competition he’ll be taking part in next year.

The International Water-Ski and Wakeboard Federation World Cable Wakeboard and Wakeskate Championships will be held in Argentina in February, and Craig O’Meara said he’ll be arriving at the event with plenty of experience.

“My first world title (event) was twenty years ago and I’ve competed in about eight (of them) and finished in the top ten in the world at each one,” he said.

