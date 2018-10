CINEMA’S BIG PLANS

By Emily Roberts

The Silver City Cinema has released plans for a two-stage redevelopment of its entertainment complex in Oxide Street.

The cinema’s Ashton Wren and his father John yesterday announced the plans for a multiplex cinema.

“Stage one is to build a 100-seat cinema and a 20-seat Gold Class cinema,” Ashton said.

