Forgotten but not gone

(From left) Physio at Natural Revolution Group, Vaishakh Nair, with Paul Cavendish of Polio Australia, polio survivor Margaret Hoare and Harold Williams Home’s Tracy Reardon and Ann Trebilcock. (From left) Physio at Natural Revolution Group, Vaishakh Nair, with Paul Cavendish of Polio Australia, polio survivor Margaret Hoare and Harold Williams Home’s Tracy Reardon and Ann Trebilcock.

By Callum Marshall

A workshop bridging local health and medical professionals with polio survivors was run on Friday afternoon to help provide better information and insight into the disease.

The Late-Effects of Polio (LEoP) or Post-Polio Syndrome (PPS) may be affecting 400,000 people in Australia, according to estimates.

Clinical Health Educator at Polio Australia, Paul Cavendish, who runs workshops across the country, said locals had pushed for the session in Broken Hill.

