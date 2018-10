The future is female

A scene from Colonial Grab by Caroline Garcia, one of the short films on display within the Moving Histories/Future Projections exhibit. PICTURE: Callum Marshall A scene from Colonial Grab by Caroline Garcia, one of the short films on display within the Moving Histories/Future Projections exhibit. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

An all-female-artist exhibition exploring the past and future in speculative and interpretative ways has just begun at the Regional Art Gallery.

The Moving Histories/Future Projections exhibition sees the artists using screen-based mediums to reinterpret the past and conceive alternate futures.

Programs and Touring Exhibits Manager at Museums and Galleries NSW Rachel Arndt said the exhibit was a collaborative effort.

