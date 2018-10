Wear a hat, lift a lid

South Rotary President Brian Slater wearing his 'lift the lid' hat for Hat Day next week. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

South Rotary will be having a ‘Hat Day’ event at Thyme restaurant on October 10 in recognition of the day that helps to ‘Lift the Lid on Mental Illness.’

‘Lift the Lid on Mental Illness’ is an Australian Rotary Health initiative and was established in 2016 to raise funds for mental health research on World Mental Health Day.

‘Hat Day’ also occurs on the 10th and each year Rotary clubs around the country, among others, get into the spirit of the day by wearing their best hats.

