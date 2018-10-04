Manage creativity and all that jazz

By Callum Marshall

Two free workshops about creative business management, tips and marketing strategy will be run at the Civic Centre tomorrow.

Monica Davidson, a business consultant for Creative + Business, will be delivering a morning workshop on the Top Ten Tips for managing a Creative Business and an afternoon workshop on Marketing Strategies for Creative Businesses.

She said the workshops would be a fun, quick way to learn about important business and marketing information for those not usually interested in it.

Please log in to read the whole article.