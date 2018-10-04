Manage creativity and all that jazz
Thursday, 4th October, 2018
By Callum Marshall
Two free workshops about creative business management, tips and marketing strategy will be run at the Civic Centre tomorrow.
Monica Davidson, a business consultant for Creative + Business, will be delivering a morning workshop on the Top Ten Tips for managing a Creative Business and an afternoon workshop on Marketing Strategies for Creative Businesses.
She said the workshops would be a fun, quick way to learn about important business and marketing information for those not usually interested in it.
