All the right moves

Grace Dowton out the front of her own wonderful home. PICTURE: Supplied Grace Dowton out the front of her own wonderful home. PICTURE: Supplied

Grace Dowton, a local 20-year-old with cerebral palsy, a mild intellectual disability, and epilepsy, has been able to move out of home to live independently with the help of the National Disability Insurance Agency.

When Grace completed school a few years ago, all she wanted was to move out of home and live her own life, the same as any other young adult wanting to lead an independent lifestyle.

Grace’s parents, Wendy and Neville, backed their daughter’s ambition but supported accommodation options in Broken Hill were limited for such a young woman. After a lengthy search, they found a three-bedroom home ideal for Grace’s circumstances but knew she would need suitable support to ensure she could cope on her own.

