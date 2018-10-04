$78m water deal ‘anti-democratic’

By Craig Brealey

The $78 million that taxpayers gave to one of the nation’s biggest cotton corporations showed the anti-democratic nature of the deals between big business and government, according to a new investigation of the controversial sale.

Just three months after agribusiness Webster bought Tandou Station at Menindee, the Commonwealth had determined the value of its water holdings, said Maryanne Slattery, Senior Water Researcher for the Australia Institute.

That was in 2015, and 18 months later Webster sold the water to the government for $38 million, and received another $40 million in compensation for the loss of its earnings.

