Clean up begins after terrific storm lashes city

A huge West Australian Salmon Gum fell down at Alma School on Wednesday night. More than 100 years old and thought to be one of the biggest trees in Broken Hill, Alma’s Barry Delbridge (left) and Semitj Hopcraft were preparing to clean it up yesterday morning. PICTURE: Callum Marshall A huge West Australian Salmon Gum fell down at Alma School on Wednesday night. More than 100 years old and thought to be one of the biggest trees in Broken Hill, Alma’s Barry Delbridge (left) and Semitj Hopcraft were preparing to clean it up yesterday morning. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Emily Roberts

A lightning fast downpour on Wednesday night dropped 30 millimetres of rain on the city in about 30 minutes, keeping emergency crews busy, especially in South Broken Hill.

After winds picked up dust on Wednesday afternoon, it was quickly washed away by a downpour which matched the yearly total for the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology said this was a huge amount of rain for Broken Hill.

