We’re for men

The Psychs on Bikes at the former Drive In yesterday as part of their aim to provide mental health checks to men in regional and remote areas. PICTURE: Emily Roberts The Psychs on Bikes at the former Drive In yesterday as part of their aim to provide mental health checks to men in regional and remote areas. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

Psychs on Bikes rolled into town yesterday afternoon to perform mental and physical health checks on men in the city.

They were based at the old Drive In thanks to Christine I’Anson who helped organise the event locally.

The group of motorcycle-riding mental health professionals set off on their journey across the Nullarbor, visiting eight remote towns by motorcycle to provide free health checks to people in local communities.

