Glenis weaves her way to the Hill

Glenis Beaumont will be showcasing her works today at the Town Hall Facade. PICTURE: Myles Burt Glenis Beaumont will be showcasing her works today at the Town Hall Facade. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

West Darling Arts is threading together a new exhibition at the Town Hall Facade as Glenis Beaumont showcases her artistry.

Ms Beaumont has built an array of about 40 hand-woven pieces over the last two years, ranging from table runners, wall hangings, cushions, rugs, scarfs and more.

“Every thread has been placed separately by hand,” Ms Beaumont said.

