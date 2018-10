Resurrection of the North

Some of the members of the Community Consultative Committee at the Cosmopolitan pit on the North Mine. PICTURE: Perilya Some of the members of the Community Consultative Committee at the Cosmopolitan pit on the North Mine. PICTURE: Perilya

By Craig Brealey

The reopening of the North Mine next month will be a tremendous development for the city and Perilya deserved every credit, according to a Broken Hill-born former school principal.

Chris Dougherty retired as the long-serving head of the Morgan Street School four years ago but he has not stopped working for his home town.

Mr Dougherty is a member of Foundation Broken Hill, which supports all endeavours to create jobs in the city, and now he is one of eight locals who put their hands up to be the conduits between the public and Perilya.

