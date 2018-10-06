Lakisha in finals

Lakisha Sloane

By Emily Ferguson

Lakisha Sloane has been selected in the top eight finalists in the second annual Community Education Student of the Year Award.

Lakisha attends Robinson College and is enrolled in and has completed numerous courses.

All colleges that are a part of Community Colleges Australia are encouraged to nominate a student of their choosing who they think would be a good applicant for Student of the Year and for Robinson College, this was Lakisha. The awards celebrate the achievements of Australia’s adult and community education students, based on career and study, communication, team and leadership skills, community involvement and other activities.

