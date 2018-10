Mates exploring great outdoors

Kellan Stenhouse, Oliver Molesworth and Corey Stenhouse of Weekend Therapy 4x4. PICTURE: Supplied Kellan Stenhouse, Oliver Molesworth and Corey Stenhouse of Weekend Therapy 4x4. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Three mates from Broken Hill are highlighting the value of exploring the great outdoors thanks to an online show they’ve been running for almost two years.

Weekend Therapy 4x4 is run by Corey Stenhouse, Kellan Stenhouse and Oliver Molesworth on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube, and sees the three of them exploring the country in their 4x4s, sometimes with fans of the page.

Corey said they developed the idea during a trip in the Victorian High Country early last year.

