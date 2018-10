Willyama Art celebrates our heritage

Willyama Art Society’s Secretary Michele Stephens (left), Treasurer Brian Jenkins and President Robyn Taylor. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Willyama Art Society’s Secretary Michele Stephens (left), Treasurer Brian Jenkins and President Robyn Taylor. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

The Willyama Art Society opened a heritage-themed show last night.

Plenty of beautiful artworks crafted by the members of the Willyama Art Society are now on display and available for purchase. The show will run for a month, opening daily at the Willyama Visual Arts Centre across from the tourist centre, with the final day being November 5.

The event opened with supper and wine provided to those who attended. Dr Ramu Nachiappan presented the prize for this year’s annual exhibition to Bob Groves.

