Bush women on the move

CWA President Annette Turner and her husband Barry on their property near Whitecliffs. PICTURE: AAP CWA President Annette Turner and her husband Barry on their property near Whitecliffs. PICTURE: AAP

By Emily Roberts

The CWA of NSW is proving it’s not just about “tea and scones” with growth in numbers and the reopening of branches, including the Broken Hill chapter.

For the first time in more than 10 years, the CWA of NSW has increased its membership, and added several new branches along the way.

“Between September 2017 and September this year our membership numbers grew rather than fell, and while it’s not by an enormous number, it does represent a very significant shift,” CWA of NSW president Annette Turner said.

