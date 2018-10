We remember

Christine Adams (front) addresses the crowd at the Miners’ Memorial Service yesterday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Christine Adams (front) addresses the crowd at the Miners’ Memorial Service yesterday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Christine Adams led a stirring commemoration of the men, women and children impacted by mining-related deaths in Broken Hill during yesterday’s Miners’ Memorial service on top of the Line of Lode.

The Heritage Committee secretary was standing in for CFMEU vice-president Greg Braes, who was away helping his daughter celebrate her marriage.

Christine told the small crowd that many in the city had personal links to tragedy on the mines, and she recalled her own experience growing up in Broken Hill.

