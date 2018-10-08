Uranium mine to reopen

By Myles Burt

The wheels are in motion at Honeymoon Mine after mining company Boss Resources sold off its African gold interests to focus on the uranium project.

The Perth-based company has sold its stake in the Golden Hill and Gourma gold projects in Burkina Faso for $10 million to their joint venture partner Teranga Gold.

Earlier this year, Honeymoon Mine was still in care and maintenance mode while engineering works were carried out to “de-risk” the asset, and increase its competitive edge against other uranium mines.

