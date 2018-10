Don’t let it ruin you

Broken Hill Lifeline’s Gambling Counsellor Greg Pearce, holding up the Responsible Gambling Awareness Week poster. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Broken Hill Lifeline’s Gambling Counsellor Greg Pearce, holding up the Responsible Gambling Awareness Week poster. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

This week marks Responsible Gambling Awareness Week, where people are being encouraged to look at their own gambling practices and talk to family and friends about theirs.

Over the last year more than 3.4 million people have gambled in NSW, which is more than half the adult population across the state.

Local Lifeline Gambling Counsellor Greg Pearce said “underlying issues” were usually connected to problem gambling.

