Menindee spray for Vella

Spray Painter Anthony Vella is set to paint a mural on his shop front near Argent Street. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Another mural is popping up as Anthony Vella prepares to spray a Menindee Lakes panorama across his business.

Mr Vella said he always wanted to paint his own mural, so decided his business could use an extra coat of paint.

“At the end of the day we come across a photo of the Menindee Lakes scheme,” Mr Vella said.

