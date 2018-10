Little helpers on the job

The hard-working volunteers making the puddings for the RFDS fundraiser. PICTURE: Emily Roberts The hard-working volunteers making the puddings for the RFDS fundraiser. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

It’s all boiling down for the RFDS Women’s Auxiliary and their volunteers, but these wonderful women don’t break a sweat as they look to make 2,000 Christmas puddings.

It’s pudding time again, as every year the Royal Flying Doctor Service Women’s Auxiliary work hard to make the delicious treats to sell to make money to help the Flying Doctor.

RFDS Women’s Auxiliary president and pudding convenor Carol Holden said they had a selection of volunteers working away since last Monday.

