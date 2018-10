Huge interest in outback station

Rosewood Station, 15 minutes out of Wilcannia, is up for sale and will be going to auction on November 16. PICTURE: Supplied Rosewood Station, 15 minutes out of Wilcannia, is up for sale and will be going to auction on November 16. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Roberts

A real estate agent selling a property near Wilcannia has been run off his feet with the interest shown.

Rosewood Station, which is 15 minutes from Wilcannia via the Kamilaroi Highway and Barrier Highway, is going up for auction in Broken Hill on November 16.

Elders Real Estate Mildura is managing the sale and the auction will take place at 3pm at the North Football Club Rooms in Silver Street.

Please log in to read the whole article.